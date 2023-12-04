SW Investment Management LLC Sells 350,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SW Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 17.0% of SW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $45,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $3,374,053.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,668.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,467 shares of company stock worth $53,159,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare
Cloudflare Trading Up 0.3 %
Cloudflare stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.98. 1,005,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,445. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 1.10.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ozempic vs. Mounjaro:: Battle of the bulge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Dell Technologies slips into the buy zone
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.