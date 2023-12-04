S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.66 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 369,150 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

