Swmg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Swmg LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 734,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

