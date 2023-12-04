Swmg LLC Has $259,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 852,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,145. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

