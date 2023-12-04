Swmg LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Swmg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.44. 20,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.