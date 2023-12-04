Swmg LLC Purchases 10,001 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.91. 1,170,968 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

