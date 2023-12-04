Swmg LLC Purchases Shares of 2,820 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Swmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. 4,221,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,251,424. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.