Swmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Swmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $221.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,285. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

