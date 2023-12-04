Swmg LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Swmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,516. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

