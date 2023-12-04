Swmg LLC Sells 11,954 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Swmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

