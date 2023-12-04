Swmg LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Swmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

