Swmg LLC Sells 657 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Swmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,657 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

