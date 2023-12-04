Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Syncona Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:SYNC traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 127.07 ($1.61). 521,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.90. The company has a market capitalization of £850.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,588.40 and a beta of 0.31. Syncona has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Syncona
