Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Syncona Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SYNC traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 127.07 ($1.61). 521,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.90. The company has a market capitalization of £850.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,588.40 and a beta of 0.31. Syncona has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Syncona alerts:

About Syncona

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.