Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $2,585,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 109.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.2% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 208,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 153.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 198,004 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

