T Michael Glenn Sells 2,260 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

