T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,467 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.3% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $112,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,559. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

