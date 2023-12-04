TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $37.84 on Monday. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -630.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after purchasing an additional 461,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TC Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.