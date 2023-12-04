TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.53.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting C$51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,819. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -369.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.18. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$58.92.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1613692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

