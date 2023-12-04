TD Securities Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$92.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.34% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.36.

TSE CCA traded up C$1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting C$55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$82.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.71.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

