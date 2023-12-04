TD Securities Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$92.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.34% from the company’s current price.
CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.36.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCA
Cogeco Communications Trading Up 3.0 %
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.