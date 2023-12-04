Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TECK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 900,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.