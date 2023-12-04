Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of TCS stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.76 million, a P/E ratio of 153.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

