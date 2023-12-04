Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tecsys
Tecsys Stock Down 0.2 %
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.