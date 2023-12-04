TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) CEO David T. Lougee Sells 100,000 Shares

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 2,610,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,186. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 641.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

