Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $261.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $227.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.63. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $423,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

