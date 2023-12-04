Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,092,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 9,413,945 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.