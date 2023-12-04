Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

NYSE DG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.64. 1,335,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

