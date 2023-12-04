Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $1,542,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

