Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
