Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up about 3.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Ternium worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,424,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 160,287 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE TX opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 143.79%.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Featured Articles

