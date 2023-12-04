Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) PT Lowered to $1,558.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,746.28 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,659.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,636.56.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,086. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.