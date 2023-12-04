The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 1,588,642 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,588,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $4,607,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AREN stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 134,550 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 3,046.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 104,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

