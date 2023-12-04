The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Charles Schwab by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,070,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,092,000 after buying an additional 2,626,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,252. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

