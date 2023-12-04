The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.