The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,694 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 124.3% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

