The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eastern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,700 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,621.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,933.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,563 shares of company stock worth $268,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eastern by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

