The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,977. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

