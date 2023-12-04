The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $74,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.70. The company had a trading volume of 426,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $379.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

