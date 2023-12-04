The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $348.37 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

