The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

TPG stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -322.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TPG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TPG by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

