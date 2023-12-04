The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hershey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Hershey by 606.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $190.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.50. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

