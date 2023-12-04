The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716,369 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.34% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $198,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

View Our Latest Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.