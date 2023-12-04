The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.