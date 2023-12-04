The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.23. 705,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,942. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,807 shares of company stock worth $10,979,625. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

