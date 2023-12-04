The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.82. 442,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

