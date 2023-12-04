The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,000 shares during the period. RealReal makes up approximately 3.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 787,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.