The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 8.5% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $281.49. 299,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $285.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

