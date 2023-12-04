Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $75,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.71 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

