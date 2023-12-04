Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,002,122 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.58% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $74,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

