Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 90,627 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $66,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

