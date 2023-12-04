Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 731.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.28% of Tronox worth $65,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 2.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

