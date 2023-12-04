Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,735 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 208,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

